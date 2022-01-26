Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $436.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

