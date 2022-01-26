Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Match Group by 164.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after acquiring an additional 245,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

