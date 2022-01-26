Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 230.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

