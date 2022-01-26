Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,576 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.