Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 286 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

