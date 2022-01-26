Scotiabank Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Sector Perform

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Newmont stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

