Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €71.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($81.22).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

G24 opened at €52.62 ($59.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

