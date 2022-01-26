SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.4%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.55). 1,066,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 889,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.54).

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

