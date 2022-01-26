Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

