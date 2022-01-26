Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 1.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

