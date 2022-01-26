Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

