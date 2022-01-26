Seaport Res Ptn Comments on State Street Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

State Street stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

