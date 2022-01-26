Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on NOV Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth about $79,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,165,785,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,815,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

