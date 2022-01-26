Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Senior plc (LON:SNR) fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.74). 449,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 823% from the average session volume of 48,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.30 ($1.84).

Several research firms have weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.39) to GBX 137 ($1.85) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

The stock has a market cap of £549.86 million and a P/E ratio of -18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.40.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

