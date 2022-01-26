Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. 9,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,916. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

