Serco Group (LON:SRP) PT Raised to GBX 190 at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SRP has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177 ($2.39).

Get Serco Group alerts:

SRP opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.