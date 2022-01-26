SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OII opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

