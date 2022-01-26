SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $164,000 in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of National CineMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after buying an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $7,446,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.47.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

