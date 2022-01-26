SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 225,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

