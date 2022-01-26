SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after buying an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,974,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -109.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -342.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

