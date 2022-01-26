SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $316.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.38. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

