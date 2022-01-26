Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.