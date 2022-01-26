Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$949.94 million and a PE ratio of 131.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

