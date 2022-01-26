Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 209,433 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

