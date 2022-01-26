Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Get Silgan alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.