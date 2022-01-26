Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

SLGN opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

