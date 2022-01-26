Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 28th

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

