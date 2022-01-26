Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

