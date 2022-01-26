Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 3,675 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

