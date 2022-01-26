Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 6,875 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,637,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

