Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,495 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,560,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $73,786,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

