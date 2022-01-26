Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -203.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.