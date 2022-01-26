Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.63% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSM stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

