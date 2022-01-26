Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.93 and its 200-day moving average is $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

