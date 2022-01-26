Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,175 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.77% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $169,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MQY opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

