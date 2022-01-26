Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 17,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.