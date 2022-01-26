Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

