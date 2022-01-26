Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 91,771 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,771 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000.

Shares of MUE opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

