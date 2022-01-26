Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EME stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.