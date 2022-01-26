Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

KNX stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $62.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

