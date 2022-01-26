Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKY opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.23. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

