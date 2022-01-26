Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives $5.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $$5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.