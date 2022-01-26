SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 8438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

