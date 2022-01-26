Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 9,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

About Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

