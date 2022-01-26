Sony Group (SONY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Sony Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sony Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

