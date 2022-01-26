Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $917.32

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 917.32 ($12.38) and traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.47). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.81), with a volume of 15,387 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 923.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 917.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of £91.98 million and a P/E ratio of 82.55.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

