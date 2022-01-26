Soroush Nazarpour Purchases 5,300 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Director Soroush Nazarpour bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,978,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,300,759.50.

CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.10. NanoXplore Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. Cormark increased their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

