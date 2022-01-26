Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report sales of $33.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $33.50 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

