S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,906,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,234,793,000 after buying an additional 81,629 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in S&P Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in S&P Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 618,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 740,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,683,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $399.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

