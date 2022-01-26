SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,862. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63.

